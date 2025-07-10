Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 110 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $226.19 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.29.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

