Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $259.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

