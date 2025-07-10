Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.