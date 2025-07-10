POM Investment Strategies LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

POM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. First Trust Growth Strength ETF comprises about 7.9% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 465.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 152,750.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $34.67 on Thursday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

