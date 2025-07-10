Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after acquiring an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after acquiring an additional 975,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.0%

MDLZ stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

