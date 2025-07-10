Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $198,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $343.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $344.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.