Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $342,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 86.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,341,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

