MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:IT opened at $393.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

