Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

