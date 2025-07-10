Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,828 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,230.77%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 71,667 shares in the company, valued at $961,054.47. The trade was a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

