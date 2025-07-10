Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CSL Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $7.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.92. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2027 earnings at $4.89 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.0%
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $412.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.58 and a 200-day moving average of $366.90. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
