The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $2,649,707.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,947.57. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,975 shares of company stock worth $7,112,920. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

