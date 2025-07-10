MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.24) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MobilityOne had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 127.34%.
MobilityOne Stock Down 11.1%
Shares of LON:MBO opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.63. MobilityOne has a 52-week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
MobilityOne Company Profile
