POM Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

POM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.3% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $289.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

