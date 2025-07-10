Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 804 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

