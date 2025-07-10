Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Down 9.9% – What’s Next?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,644 ($22.34) and last traded at GBX 1,644 ($22.34). 2,149,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,023,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,825 ($24.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Jet2 from GBX 2,200 ($29.90) to GBX 2,325 ($31.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.90) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jet2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,152 ($29.25).

Jet2 Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,790.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,544.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

