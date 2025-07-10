Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Price

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $467.46 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.46. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.02.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

