ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Purchased by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 makes up 0.3% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $724.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.91.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

