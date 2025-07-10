CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 133,753 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,006,000. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 919,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,477,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 349,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 39.60%. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

