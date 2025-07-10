tru Independence LLC Purchases 5,675 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

tru Independence LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 482,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

