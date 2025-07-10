POM Investment Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 936 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.