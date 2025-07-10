Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 967 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $168.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

