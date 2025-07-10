Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $402.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.86.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

