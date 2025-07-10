Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $350,707,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

