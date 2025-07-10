Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0%

ORLY opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

