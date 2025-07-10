TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports.

TKO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $171.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TKO Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

