Cerity Partners OCIO LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 77,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.49 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.