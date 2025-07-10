Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 3,095 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

