CFO4Life Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,567 Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $19,367,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ameren by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 320,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 107,243 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

