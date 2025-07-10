Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $170.50 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $208.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

