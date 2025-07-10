Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.3% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after buying an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,250,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after purchasing an additional 807,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $649,318,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $575,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.