570,000 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Equinox Gold makes up 1.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $423.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

