Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

