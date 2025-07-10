The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 85,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

