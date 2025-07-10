CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 113,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

