Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

