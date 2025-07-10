Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 13.90 ($0.19). Approximately 3,830,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 617,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.43.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

