Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 33,963,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 897% from the average session volume of 3,407,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

Hamak Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68.

About Hamak Gold

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. The company owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,116 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Monrovia, Liberia.

