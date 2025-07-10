nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,749,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,615,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,434,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

