Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 685,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 116,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

