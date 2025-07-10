Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$154.47 and last traded at C$152.96, with a volume of 2991106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.69.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$141.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total value of C$690,023.29. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

