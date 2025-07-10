Code Waechter LLC Purchases Shares of 1,318 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,999,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

