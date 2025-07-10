9,642 Shares in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $70.50.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 49.83%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
