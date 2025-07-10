FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cleanspark Increased by Analyst

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cleanspark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital analyst J. Mcilree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleanspark’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Cleanspark’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Cleanspark Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 123,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 84,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

