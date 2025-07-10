Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $414.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.25.

Hubbell stock opened at $418.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.32. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $299.43 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

