Code Waechter LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.