Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODV. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Osisko Development from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

NYSE:ODV opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $299.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Development will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth $30,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Osisko Development by 129.1% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

