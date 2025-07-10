FY2026 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Raised by HC Wainwright

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Senseonics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.