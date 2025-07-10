Code Waechter LLC Buys 462 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Code Waechter LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

