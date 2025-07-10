Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 532 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $299.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

